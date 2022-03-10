'Respect Mandate': Wishes Pour in For BJP, AAP as Parties Win Big in 5 States

Union ministers react as Election 2022 results come in.
(Photo: Namita Chauhan/The Quint)
With the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) registering a sweeping victory in four states and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) winning a massive mandate in Punjab, wishes poured in for both parties from across the country and the political spectrum.
Addressing party workers after getting a historic second consecutive term in Uttar Pradesh (UP), CM Yogi Adityanath said: "The BJP and its allies under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi have won a majority in Uttar Pradesh. The people of Uttar Pradesh have spoken. I congratulate each and every party worker due to whom we could make this possible."
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the prime minister and thanked the people of Goa after a majority mandate in the coastal state.
"This win will further help the BJP in fulfilling people’s aspirations," he added.
Singh also lauded the party's victory in Manipur, calling it "extremely special". He said the win reaffirms people's "unwavering faith in the pro-people policies" of PM Modi and the state government under Chief Minister N Biren Singh.
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also showed appreciation for Manipur's people for "reposing their faith in the BJP".
Swami Prasad Maurya from Samajwadi Party, standing in Uttar Pradesh elections, wrote, "Congratulations to all the winning candidates. Respect the mandate. I have lost the election, not courage."
"The campaign of struggle will continue," he added.
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Bhagwant Mann, who won from Dhuri in Punjab and is set to be the new chief minister of the state, made certain post-victory promises.
"The AAP leader's first order of business, after taking the CM seat, will be focused on health, schools, safety of women, industry, making agriculture profitable, and improving sports infrastructure," he said.
"You will start seeing the change in Punjab within one month," Mann promised.
Party workers celebrate in Lucknow as BJP leads.
Further, Sukhbir Singh Badal, President of Shiromani Akali Dal, expressed gratitude to the "lakhs of Punjabis who placed their trust in us and to SAD-BSP workers for their selfless toil".
He also congratulated the winning party, AAP.
After a dismal performance by Congress in all five states, Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter to say that he accepted people's verdict.
"We will learn from this and keep working for the interests of the people of India," he said.
Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, too, congratulated the people of Punjab and said that he "humbly accepts the verdict".
Member of Parliament Shashi Tharoor tweeted, "All of us who believe in Indian National Congress are hurting" as the party loses.
Former Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat apologised to the people of Lalkuan constituency from where he lost.
"All that remains is the formal announcement of my electoral defeat from Lalkuan Assembly constituency. I apologise to the people of Lalkuan area, which includes all areas of Bindukhatta, Bareilly Road, that I could not earn their trust and the election promises I made to them," he said.
"I thank all my colleagues from Congress, who worked tirelessly to cover my weaknesses and connect the trust of the public with me. Once the political situation is settled, I will thank the people of Lalkuan region personally. They have chosen the best candidate as their representative," he added.
"Many congratulations to them and their selected candidate and all the best ahead," Rawat concluded.