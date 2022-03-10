'Respect Mandate': Wishes Pour in For BJP, AAP as Parties Win Big in 5 States

With the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) registering a sweeping victory in four states and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) winning a massive mandate in Punjab, wishes poured in for both parties from across the country and the political spectrum.

Addressing party workers after getting a historic second consecutive term in Uttar Pradesh (UP), CM Yogi Adityanath said: "The BJP and its allies under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi have won a majority in Uttar Pradesh. The people of Uttar Pradesh have spoken. I congratulate each and every party worker due to whom we could make this possible."

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the prime minister and thanked the people of Goa after a majority mandate in the coastal state.

"This win will further help the BJP in fulfilling people’s aspirations," he added.