Goa Elections: Cong's Digambar Kamat Wins Margao, Michael Lobo Bags Calangute

As counting for the Assembly elections in Goa is underway, Leader of the Opposition (LOP) in Goa, Congress' Digambar Kamat won from Margao constituency with a margin of 7,794 votes.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has won 14 out of the total 40 seats in Goa and is leading in six. INC has won five and is also leading in six.

Kamat was contesting against Goa’s Deputy Chief Minister Babu Ajgaonkar Manohar and Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP's) Lincoln Anthony Vaz.

Kamat, a seven-time MLA, was the chief minister of the state from 2007 to 2012 and was succeeded by BJP's Manohar Parrikar in 2017.

Kamat had retained the Margao constituency seat and continued until 2019 as an elected legislative member of the constituency.