Assembly Elections 2022: What Led to BJP Winning Uttarakhand Again?

What was expected to be a close fight, has turned into a sweep for the BJP in Uttarakhand.

In 2017, the BJP had won 56 of the 70 seats in the state, reducing the Congress to a mere 11. The party had polled 46.51 percent of the vote share, while the Congress’ secured 33 percent.

The Congress' biggest face this election – and the state's former chief minister from the party – Harish Rawat, also failed to win from the Lalkuan seat. In 2017 Rawat had contested from two seats – Haridwar (Rural) and Kichha – and lost both.

Losing this election might mean the end of Rawat's political career, according to some, especially with the leader speaking of retirement even during the campaign.

Despite its big win in Punjab, the AAP has failed to make any mark in the state, while the BSP and others also made a very nominal impact.