Incumbent CM Biren Singh Wins, But How Are Manipur's Other Big Leaders Doing?

Here is a live infographic to help you track how the big netas and key candidates are faring in Manipur.
(Photo: The Quint)
How are the big netas and key candidates of Manipur performing? In this The Quint interactive, take a look at their live status – who is leading and who's not. From incumbent CM N Biren Singh to the Congress' Okram Ibobi Singh, this is a one-stop tracker for Counting Day developments in the key constituencies of Manipur.
Manipur voted to form a new government in two phases - 28 February and 2 March 2022 for its 60 assembly seats. Here are the performances of some of the key candidates from the state.
Incumbent Chief Minister of Manipur, BJP's N Biren Singh contested the elections from Heingang Assembly seat.
In 2017, Singh, a former footballer and journalist, won the Heingang seat by defeating Congress candidate Pangeijam Saratchandra Singh by 1,206 votes.
Deputy Chief Minister of Manipur and National People's Party leader Y Joykumar Singh contested the election from Uripok assembly seat.
In 2017, Singh, a former Director General of Police, defeated Congress party's Laishram Nandakumar Singh by a wafer-thin margin of 345 votes.
BJP heavyweight 45-year-old Thongam Biswajit Singh contested from East Imphal's Thongju assembly seat.
In the current Manipur government, Singh holds multiple portfolios - Public Works, Power, RD & PR, Information & Public Relations, Administrative Reforms, Textiles, and Commerce & Industry.
Former deputy CM of Manipur, Gaikhangam Gangme of Congress contested from Nungba assembly seat.
In 2017, the 71-year-old Congressman had defeated BJP's Adim Pamei from Nungba constituency by over 5,000 votes.