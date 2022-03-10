Punjab Elections: Navjot Sidhu Congratulates AAP for Winning 'People's Mandate'

Newly elected Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee President Navjot Singh Sidhu being welcomed by supporters during his visit to Amritsar on 20 July.
(Photo: PTI)
As results continue to come in for the Assembly elections, showing a major win for the Aam Aadmi Party, Punjab Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu appears to have conceded defeat.
"The voice of the people is the voice of God …. Humbly accept the mandate of the people of Punjab …. Congratulations to Aap !!!" Sidhu tweeted.
The AAP, with Bhagwant Mann as its chief ministerial candidate, looks to have swept the Punjab Legislative Assembly elections 2022, with leads in 91 out of 117 seats. Mann is leading in the Dhuri constituency.
The Congress, which has ruled the state, has, as of 1:15 pm, been cut down to leads in 17 seats in a major decimation.
Congress CM candidate and incumbent Charanjit Singh Channi is currently trailing in both seats he is contesting, Chamkaur Sahib and Bhadaur.
Sidhu is trailing in the Amritsar East constituency.
Punjab went to the polls on 20 February, with results being declared on 10 March along with those for the Assemblies in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa.
Sidhu had found himself in the middle of several spats with the AAP in the course of the election campaign. including calling the AAP survey to pick its CM candidate a "scam" and a violation of the model code of conduct. He had also termed AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal a scamster and hypocrite.
