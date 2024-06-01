'A Vote for Khalsa': Amritpal & Sarabjeet Singh Shook Up Election, Can They Win?

"Kis party da zor aa es halqe ch?" (Who is leading in this seat?).

"Khalsa Panth da" (Khalsa Panth is leading).

This is a common response one got while speaking to people in the Faridkot and Khadoor Sahib constituencies in Punjab during the Lok Sabha election campaign.

These are both seats where Independent candidates have completely changed political equations. In Khadoor Sahib, the candidate is Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh, who is presently jailed in Dibrugarh under the National Security Act. In Faridkot it is Sarabjeet Singh Khalsa Maloya, the son of Beant Singh, one of the security guards who gunned down Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on 31 October 1984.

A vote for Amritpal or Sarabjeet is being seen as a vote for the Khalsa Panth or the Sikh community.

Their campaigns as well as that of Simranjit Singh Mann in Sangrur, Lakha Sidhana in Bathinda and a number of other candidates are being seen as part of a Panthic surge in Punjab politics.

Some parallels are being drawn with the 1989 Lok Sabha election, in which several Panthic candidates got elected to Parliament - some from the Simranjit Mann faction of the Akali Dal and some as Independents.

This is the second part of our series on the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Punjab. The first part can be read here.

In this piece, we'll try and look at these three aspects.