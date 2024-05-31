Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Who Will be Punjab's Next Badal & Captain?

The importance of being Parkash Singh Badal and Captain Amarinder Singh stems from how both the leaders took advantage of the post-conflict situation in Punjab and consolidated themselves in the state's political landscape.

Restoring the electoral process after a violent conflict is a tricky process and it often gets threatened not just by the insurgents but also the state.

In 1987, the SAD government led by SS Barnala was dismissed by the Centre and President's Rule was imposed in the state.

In the 1989 Lok Sabha elections - largely acknowledged as being free and fair - the hardline faction of the SAD led by Simranjit Singh Mann did very well, winning 6 out of 13 seats. Mann himself won by a huge margin in Tarn Taran, securing 89 percent of the total votes polled.

By most accounts, the results spooked the establishment and they began searching for political actors they could work with in Punjab.

The 1991 Lok Sabha elections in Punjab were deferred to 1992 and took place under the shadow of excesses by the police. It was boycotted by all factions of the SAD except the one headed by Captain Amarinder Singh.

By the mid-1990s however, Parkash Singh Badal emerged as the first among equals in the Akali Dal, edging out his rivals. The Centre also realised the need to cultivate a moderate Panthic leadership and Badal seemed to fit the bill.

Meanwhile, the Congress too realised that it couldn't continue to do politics in Punjab as a party that had the baggage of the state excesses of the 1980s and 1990s and needed someone untainted by this. It found a perfect candidate in Captain Amarinder Singh, who had resigned from the Congress to protest against Operation Bluestar and since then followed a moderate Panthic position.