Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Who Will be Punjab's Next Badal & Captain?

In Punjab, the 2024 Lok Sabha elections aren't so much about Prime Minister Narendra Modi or the INDIA Bloc that is challenging him. Rather, the elections are important because of how they may shape the state's political trajectory.

This is the first major election in Punjab after the demise of five-term-chief minister Parkash Singh Badal and the 'retirement' of two-term chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh.

There are three processes underway in Punjab at present.

The attempts by different leaders to emerge as the new power centre of Punjab politics the way Badal and Captain were. Increasing assertion by independent actors in the Sikh political space. Increasing attempts by the Centre at expanding its influence in Punjab.

The results will determine which of these processes become more dominant in Punjab politics.

In this three-part series on Punjab, we will look at each of these aspects. In this piece, we will examine the different leaders contending to be the pillar of Punjab politics. In the last section we will also look at why Parkash Singh Badal and Captain Amarinder Singh ended up dominating Punjab politics.