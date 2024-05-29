Lok Sabha Elections: Why Odds Favour Jailed Amritpal Singh in Khadoor Sahib

Gurdev’s friend Balkar Singh, who has retired from the Indian Army, joined the conversation.

He said, "Our entire village reached a common consensus to support Amritpal. With our votes, he can become an MP and can came out of jail.”

Then, Balkar went on to ask a question on the issue of human rights.

He asked, "Why didn't any government question the Punjab police when Jaswant Singh Khalra was picked? Why didn't Bhagwant Mann, Sukhbir Badal or anyone from the Congress ask where Jathedar Kaunke’s body was thrown?"

Jaswant Singh Khalra was a prominent human rights activist, whose efforts exposed several cases of encounters, abductions and human rights abuses that were carried out by the police in the name of fighting the Khalistan insurgency. He was picked up by the Punjab police on 6 September, 1995 and he was never seen again. His wife - Bibi Paramjit Kaur Khalra contested the Lok Sabha elections from Khadoor Sahib in 2019.

Jathedar Gurdev Singh Kaunke was allegedly tortured to death by security officials in 1993.

On being asked about Amritpal's support for 'Khalistan', both Gurdev and Balkar said that "they were Indians" but against Modi’s policies like Agniveer.