Explained: Why Is Sacrilege or 'Beadbi' Such an Emotive Issue in Punjab?

On 4 May 2024, 19-year-old Bakshish Singh was allegedly killed by a mob in Punjab's Ferozepur after he allegedly committed sacrilege at the Gurdwara Baba Bir Singh in Bandala village of Punjab's Ferozepur.

CCTV footage of the incident purportedly showed Bakshish entering the gurudwara in the afternoon, stepping on the Palki Sahib where prayers are offered, and tearing off some 'angs' (or pages) of the Sri Guru Granth Sahib installed there.

He then walked out of the gurudwara with the torn 'angs' still in his hands.

Police later arrested a man named Jarnail Singh for allegedly leading the mob which beat Bakshish to death. However, the villagers maintained that the sacrilege accused had been handed over to the cops while he was still alive.