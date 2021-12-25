Night Curfews, Ban on Gatherings: New COVID Rules in States as Cases Surge

Amid concerns over Omicron spread, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday, 25 December, announced that the Centre will send multi-disciplinary teams to 10 states which are reporting an increasing number of COVID-19 cases or low vaccination rates.
(Photo: The Quint/Kamran Akhter)
As the number of the new Omicron variant COVID-19 cases continues to surge in the country, various state governments have announced new restrictions to control the spread of the virus.
After a very severe second wave, which saw people running from pillar to post for hospital beds, oxygen, and even treatment, governments are reinforcing mandates that were relaxed as the cases had started plummeting.
So, here's what the new guidelines for various states are.
DELHI: NO CHRISTMAS/NEW YEAR CELEBRATIONS
The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) instructed District Magistrates to take all the required measures in their respective jurisdictions to control the spread of the virus.
As per the DDMA order, no cultural events/gatherings/congregation can take place for celebrating Christmas or New Year in NCT of Delhi.
All restaurants and bars are allowed upto 50 percent of the seating capacity.
Same goes for auditoriums and assembly halls.
Marriage-related gatherings can have a maximum of 200 people.
The authority has stressed on the importance of wearing masks and said that the no mask/no entry policy should be strictly ensured at shops and workplaces.
MAHARASHTRA: LIMIT ON OVERNIGHT GATHERING, HOTELS/CINEMA HALLS TO OPERATE AT 50% CAPACITY
As the number of Omicron cases continue to surge in the state – 20 new cases were reported on Friday, 24 December, taking its tally to 108 – the Maharashtra government has announced a slew of restrictions.
A ban on the gathering of more than five persons in public places during night time – from 9 pm to 6 am.
Restaurants, gyms, spas, hotels, theatres, and cinema halls to operate at 50 percent of the usual capacity.
No more than 100 people are allowed at indoor weddings, while up to 250 persons can be present at outdoor weddings.
The BMC has prohibited any kind of New Year celebration – inside or in open spaces – in Mumbai.
You can read details of the order here.
UTTAR PRADESH: NIGHT CURFEW, RESTRICTIONS ON GATHERINGS
The Uttar Pradesh government has brought back the night curfew. Here are the restrictions:
The entire state of Uttar Pradesh will be under curfew between 11 pm and 5 am.
Public gatherings of more than 200 people can't happen till 5 January. The crowd limit at weddings has also been capped at 200.
At this point, wearing a mask is mandatory and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has asked officials to ensure all traders follow the "no mask, no goods" policy at their establishments.
HARYANA: BRINGS BACK NIGHT CURFEW
Even the Haryana government has imposed a night curfew from 11 pm to 5 am till 5 January. The government has also announced that a gathering of more than 200 people in public places won't be allowed in the states.
MADHYA PRADESH
Madhya Pradesh, too, has announced a night curfew across the state from 11 pm to 5 am amid the fear of a surge due to the Omicron variant. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has appealed to the people to get vaccinated, wear a mask and not leave their homes, unless necessary.
GUJARAT
The state has announced that the night curfew will be in place in eight cities – Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Rajkot, Bhavnagar, Jamnagar, Gandhinagar and Junagadh – from 11 pm to 5 am.
ODISHA
The Odisha government has announced restrictions on Christmas celebrations.
A maximum of 50 people can attend the mass but they will have to adhere to the COVID protocols and rules imposed by the local authorities.
New Year celebrations in hotels, clubs, parks have been banned across the state.
The Odisha government has said that no celebrations other than weddings will be allowed in the state.
KARNATAKA
The Karnataka government has said that no mass gatherings will be allowed in the state from 30 December to 2 January, adding that celebrations in clubs and restaurants are allowed at 50 percent capacity but without special events.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)