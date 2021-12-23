Omicron Symptoms 'Cold-Like': What Does UK Study Say on COVID Variant?

We do not know for sure.

The first study, from Hong Kong found that within the first 24 hours of infection, Omicron multiplies 70 times faster than Delta in the respiratory tract, reported FIT. But, the infection in the lungs was found to be 10 times lower as compared to Delta, the study added.

"This last part could actually mean good news, but assuming the variant will cause less severe illness based solely on this may be dangerous," FIT explained.

However, ongoing studies also show that Omicron is more likely to escape vaccine immunity.