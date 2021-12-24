Maharashtra Bans Gathering of Over 5 People From 9PM-6AM, Other COVID Curbs
The BMC has prohibited any kind of New Year celebrations – inside or in open spaces – in Mumbai.
Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, the Maharashtra government on Friday, 24 December, announced a slew of new curbs, including a ban on the gathering of more than 5 persons in public places during night time, which will remain in place from 9 pm to 6 am.
All restrictions will be effective from Friday midnight.
Here are all the restrictions announced:
Will restaurants and cinema halls be allowed to function?
Yes, the state has permitted restaurants, gyms, spas, hotels, theatres, and cinema halls to operate at 50 percent the usual capacity.
All of them will have to declare their full potential as well as 50 percent capacity.
How many people are allowed are wedding?
No more than 100 people are allowed in indoor weddings, while up to 250 persons can be present at outdoor weddings.
What about other social events?
For other social, political, religious events the number of attendees should not be more than 100 and in open space, this number should not be more than 250 or 25 percent of the capacity of the space whichever is less.
Sports events may allow attendance of up to 25 percent the usual capacity.
New Year Celebrations Banned in Mumbai
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday prohibited any kind of New Year celebration – inside or in open spaces – in Mumbai.
“I, Dr IS Chahal, Commissioner, Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai, hereby direct that no New Year celebration programme/function/gathering/party/activity or happening in any closed or open space shall be allowed in municipal limits of Greater Mumbai,” an order issued to this effect stated.
The order will come into force from 25 December midnight.
Meanwhile, Mumbai on Friday reported 683 new COVID-19 cases – the highest single-day rise in 77 days. The state saw 1,410 new cases of coronavirus on Friday.
