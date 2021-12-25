Centre To Dispatch Teams to 10 States With High COVID-19 Cases, Low Vaccination

Amid concerns over Omicron spread, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday, 25 December, announced that the Centre will send multi-disciplinary teams to 10 states which are reporting an increasing number of COVID-19 cases or low vaccination rates.
(Photo: The Quint/Kamran Akhter)
The Centre will deploy teams in Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Mizoram, Karnataka, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Punjab.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had, at a high-level COVID-19 review meeting on Thursday, directed officials to send teams to states with low vaccination, rising cases, and insufficient health infrastructure, in order to assist them in improving the situation, as per the prime minister's office.
Meanwhile, India on Friday reported 57 new Omicron cases, taking the tally of total cases of the highly-transmissible variant to 415.
Maharashtra is followed by Delhi, which reported 12 new Omicron cases on Friday.
Further, India recorded 7,189 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, as per the data provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.