Restrictions on Gatherings in Mumbai: What Are BMC's New Rules?

With fresh COVID-19 cases of the Omicron variant spiking in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday, 20 December, said that all events with more than 200 people will now require permission.

As on 21 December, there are at least 54 cases of Omicron variant in Maharashtra alone. India, on the whole, has at least 200 cases of Omicron.