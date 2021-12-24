'World Is Seeing 4th COVID Wave: Centre Warns as Omicron Tally Up to 358

India has reported 358 cases of the newly-emerged Omicron COVID-19 variant so far, the Health Ministry said on Friday, 24 December.
(Photo: The Quint)
India has reported 358 cases of the newly-emerged Omicron COVID-19 variant so far, the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare said on Friday, 24 December, warning that the world is witnessing the fourth surge of coronavirus and there was no room for complacency.
"The world is witnessing the fourth surge and and the overall positivity is 6.1 percent. Therefore, we have to be on guard and we can't afford to slacken," Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan stated.
Noting the threat posed by the high transmissibility of Omicron, Health Secretary Bhushan said at a press briefing:
"The treatment protocols for COVID-19 and Delta variant will apply to Omicron... While the evidence is still emerging, the immune escape potential for Omicron seems to be higher, and its high transmission rates will lead to high surge cases," the health secretary warned.
"The government of India has very clearly articulated that the decision will be taken guided by science and scientific evidence, on deciding on the need and timing for additional doses of the vaccine and for lowering the age of vaccination," Bhushan said at the press briefing.
"Today, we have 18,10,083 isolation beds, 4,94,314 O2 supported beds, 1,39,300 ICU beds, 24,057 pediatric ICU beds and 64,796 pediatric non-ICU beds available nationally," the health ministry official noted.
The active Omicron caseload in the country is 244, the government indicated on Friday.
114 persons have recovered from the virus so far.
Meanwhile, India recorded 6,650 new cases on Thursday, taking the tally of active cases in the country to 77,516.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)