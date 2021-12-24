AstraZeneca Vaccine Booster Works Against Omicron, Oxford Lab Study Finds

Citing data from a study carried out by Oxford University, AstraZeneca on Thursday, 23 December, said that a three dose course of its COVID-19 vaccine is effective against the new coronavirus variant Omicron.
The findings of the study, however, have not yet been published in a peer-reviewed medical journal, reported Reuters.
But the results match those of rival vaccine manufacturing companies Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, which have also established that the third dose of their shots are effective against the virus.
(With inputs from Reuters)
