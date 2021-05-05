COVID-19 FAQ: Who Should Not Get a RT-PCR Test? What ICMR Says

As laboratories face a challenge to meet the COVID-19 testing demand, amid the unprecedented upsurge of cases across the country, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has come up with guidelines on RT-PCR testing.
What does the ICMR suggest? Who should get tested for COVID-19? How can you ensure that you do not add to the caseload?
Here's what you must know:
Who should get a RT-PCR test?
Any individual presenting with COVID-19 symptoms, which are predominantly:
Any individual who has come in contact with someone who has tested positive for coronavirus.
Who should not get RT-PCR test?
I have COVID-19 and am in home isolation. Do I not have to test negative after 14 days?
No, you do not have to take another test. You can end isolation after 10 days of complete quarantine, as per Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) guidelines.
I have to undertake inter-state travel. Do I need a negative RT-PCR?
I have tested negative on RAT test but have COVID-19 symptoms. Can I get a RT-PCR?
