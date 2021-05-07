‘Black Fungal’ COVID Infections in Delhi’s Ganga Ram: What is it?

Doctors at Delhi’s Sir Ganga Ram Hospital are witnessing a rise in the number of COVID-induced mucormycosis cases.
A mysterious fungal infection, dubbed ‘black fungal infection’, mucormycosis is one of the more dangerous outcomes of COVID-19 discovered at the beginning of the pandemic. This infection was particularly feared because of how rapidly it could escalate and lead to people losing their eyesight or even organ function.
Dr Manish Munjal, senior ENT surgeon at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, told PTI: “We are seeing a rise again in this dangerous fungal infection triggered by COVID-19. In the last two days, we have admitted six cases of mucormycosis. Last year, this deadly infection caused a high mortality with many patients suffering from the loss of eyesight and the removal of the nose and the jaw bone.”
What is mucormycosis? How does COVID-19 cause it? What do steroids have to do with it? FIT spoke to Dr Aparna Mahajan, Consultant, ENT, Fortis Hospital, in Faridabad, to know more.
What is mucormycosis?
According to the US’s Center for Disease Control and Prevention, mucormycosis is a serious but rare fungal infection caused by a group of moulds called micromycetes.
“It is most commonly found in the nose, the sinuses, the eyes and the brain,” she said. “Once it spreads to the brain, it can be very difficult to treat.”
What makes the infection so dangerous?
“It is a type of lethal infection with a very high mortality rate,” she added.
Speaking to FIT for a previous article, Dr Sumit Ray, a critical care specialist in Delhi, explained how the mortality rate in those infected with mucor is as high as almost 50-70 percent.
“If the infection spreads beyond a point, it isn’t possible to save the patient,” Dr Mahajan said.
And what makes it even more dangerous is how fast it escalates.
In spite of it being so dangerous, it wasn’t considered particularly alarming until recently. “It used to be a very rare disease,” Dr Mahajan added. “In a high volume centre, we would only get to see about one case in a span of 3 or 4 years.”
If mucor is rare, why is it spreading so rapidly now?
This causal link can be because of the following reasons.
But even then, the infection in COVID-19 patients was largely restricted to people with severe diabetes, cancer, or those on immunosuppressants for other illnesses.
Dr Mahajan explained that the reason for mucormycosis spreading rapidly now, in otherwise healthy COVID patients, is the indiscriminate use of steroids.
Are steroids behind the spike in mucor cases?
Steroids, especially when used in high doses or over a long period of time, can lead to mucormycosis.
This is because “steroids can also reduce our immunity, and have the tendency to increase blood sugar levels, even in non-diabetics. They can also create the ideal environment that allows the infection to spread,” explained Dr Mahajan.
In a recent press conference, AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria spoke of the harm that steroids can do if taken in the early stages of COVID-19.
Do all steroid based drugs pose a considerable risk of mucormycosis?
Not necessarily. The risk of developing mucormycosis is mainly with the use of systemic steroids.
Systemic steroids currently used to treat COVID-19 that can cause mucormycosis if misused, include dexamethasone and methylprednisolone.
These drugs are also part of the guidelines issued by the government for the treatment of moderate COVID-19, and along with oxygen, remain one of the more effective treatment options for COVID. Dexamethasone has been found to be effective in hospitalised patients with COVID-19 and respiratory failure who required therapy with supplemental oxygen or mechanical ventilation, in the Recovery Trials.
On the other hand, inhaled budesonide, another corticosteroid recommended for the treatment of early COVID-19, does not pose such a threat.
This is because inhaled budesonide is not a systemic steroid. It is potent locally, and can cause local fungal infections (in the oral cavity) but isn't likely to cause mucormycosis.
“No reports have been found so far of inhaled budesonide causing mucormycosis,” she added.
Should you then not take steroid-based drugs for COVID treatment?
So far there is no cure for COVID, and there is no drug capable of killing the COVID virus.
The various steroids, in the meantime, have emerged as ‘saviour drugs’ capable of curbing the illness from turning severe, and have been used widely.
But, having said that, experts have time and again recommended using steroids only in case of moderate illness. The same Recovery Trials also indicated that dexamethasone might increase mortality in hospitalised patients who were not receiving oxygen.
What should you keep in mind while taking steroid-based medicines?
“Steroids should only be taken under a doctor’s supervision,” said Dr Mahajan.
The timing and the duration of the steroids are very important, especially in the case of COVID-19.
“In the initial five to seven days, steroids should not be given,” said Dr Mahajan. “Even after then, the doctor should take that call based on the patient’s condition. Steroids should only added very judiciously to the treatment.”
What are some warning signs to look out for?
“In case you notice any of these early clinical suspicion or symptoms, you should immediately prompt the conduct of a biopsy in the OPD and start of the antifungal therapy as early as possible,” Dr Manish Munjal, Senior ENT surgeon, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, said.
Is mucormycosis treatable?
Yes, but the success rate, and the type of treatment will depend on a few factors.
For one, the stage at which the infection is will determine whether the patient can be saved or not.
“The course of the treatment will also vary depending on which organs are involved,” explained Dr Mahajan. “It can require aggressive surgical debridement.”
(The article was first published in FIT and has been republished with permission.)
