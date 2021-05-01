FAQ: Getting Vaccinated? What You Should Do Before & After Jab

Come 1 May, all Indians above the age of 18 will be eligible to get vaccinated against the novel coronavirus.
While vaccination depends on the availability of Covishield and Covaxin across the states, if you are registered to get the jab, you might have a few questions.
What medicines should you avoid on the day of vaccination? What documents do you need to carry to the inoculation centre? Read on.
Doctors recommend that you do not take over-the-counter medicine – such as ibuprofen and aspirin – before vaccination for the purpose of trying to prevent vaccine-related side effects.
It is also recommended to not take antihistamines before getting a COVID-19 vaccine to try to prevent allergic reactions.
The vaccination centres are expected to be crowded amid the surge in coronavirus cases. Make sure you arrive on time for your appointment and follow COVID-appropriate behaviour.
Wear double mask or an N-95 at the vaccination centre and maintain physical distancing.
Remember to carry your physical copy of the identity proof you used for registration. You will not be eligible to get the jab without this, even if you have registered online and booked a slot for vaccination.
Make sure that you are wearing something that will give the healthcare worker easy access to your upper arm area.
Avoid full-sleeves or long-sleeved turtle neck clothes.
The most common side-effect you are likely to experience is arm pain. Therefore, if you are given the choice, use your non-dominant arm so that it does not hinder your day-to-day activities.
Once you are inoculated with the COVID-19 vaccine, you are taken into an observation room at the site.
Here, your general parameters are monitored for 30 minutes for a possible Adverse Event Following Immunisation before you are allowed to leave the site of vaccination.
While there is limited data on alcohol and COVID-19 vaccine, a hangover can have an impact on the vaccine side-effects. Therefore, if you choose to consume alcohol, drink responsibly, say experts.
Use pain relievers or paracetamol, if you have temperature, or if you are feeling soreness or pain in your arm.
However, if you continue to show symptoms, do consult your physician.
Whether you have had a single dose or both shots of vaccine, remember to always follow COVID-appropriate behaviour.
Mask up. Maintain physical distance. And regularly wash your hands for at least 20 seconds.
