FAQ: How to Double-Mask? When Should I Be Using Two Masks?

With the rise of more transmissible variants and unprecedented spike in COVID-19 cases in India, taking good preventative measures is more important than ever. And, double-masking is one of them.

To put it simply, double-masking is when you wear two face masks instead of one.

According to United States’ Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), while single masks lead to reduction of transmission in COVID-19, double masks offer strengthened protection.

So, who should be double-masking? How and when should you do it? Here’s all you need to know.