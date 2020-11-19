FAQ: Could There Be Another Lockdown in Delhi? Here’s What We Know

What have Delhi ministers been saying about the possibility of a lockdown?

Again, they have outright dismissed the possibility of another lockdown.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain 16 November, said that there will be no reimposition of lockdown in the national capital, adding that the third wave has passed its peak.

“There will be no reimposition of lockdown in Delhi. I don’t think it will be an effective step now. Wearing of masks by everyone will be more beneficial... The third wave of COVID-19 has passed its peak in Delhi,” Jain was quoted as saying.

Further, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has repeatedly said this week that the government has no plan to impose a lockdown, but mentioned the possibility of restrictions in some market areas for some days to curb the spread.

“We have no intention of a lockdown. Let me clarify, we have made a general proposal to the Centre with regard to certain regulations like shutdown for some days in the markets where COVID-19-appropriate behaviour and social distancing violations pose threat of rapid infection,” Sisodia said, according to NDTV.

He, too, reiterated that lockdown is not an appropriate solution to the pandemic, adding that it would be tackled through medical arrangements.