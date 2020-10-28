Delhi Sees Highest Spike in COVID Cases; What’s Behind ‘3rd Wave’?

With the increase in the number of cases over the last two weeks, the number of hospitalisations has also risen. There are over 5,400 people admitted to city hospitals with COVID currently, a rise of almost 300 from last week (5149 on 20 October).

While over 10,000 beds designated for COVID patients are still vacant, nearly 60% of the ICU beds are reportedly occupied, according to the Delhi Corona app.

“We are trying to put in more Bipap and non-invasive ventilation on our existing beds in the wards to create more intensive care beds,” said a senior Delhi government official, according to a Hindustan Times report.

“Delhi has been showing an up and down trend — this is the third time numbers are going up. Delhi is a mixing pot of people, and this non-steady-state is expected. There has been a lot of in-migration from other states — with some bringing the infection. That, coupled with the relaxation of discipline has led to a rise in cases,” Dr T Jacob John, former head of the department of clinical virology at Christian Medical College, Vellore, told HT.