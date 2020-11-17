Cut Wedding Guests to 50, Shut Hotspot Markets, Delhi CM Proposes

Amid the spike in coronavirus cases in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Tuesday, 17 November, that his government has sent a proposal to the lieutenant governor to allow only 50 people to attend wedding functions now against the earlier limit of 200.

"When the corona situation improved in Delhi a few weeks ago, the number of people attending a wedding was increased to 200, according to Centre's guidelines. Now it's being withdrawn and only 50 people will be allowed. The decision has been sent for LG's approval," Kejriwal said at a press briefing.