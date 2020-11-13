Delhi COVID Situation Should Come Under Control in 7-10 Days: CM

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday, 13 November, stated that pollution is the reason behind the sudden spike in the COVID-19 cases in the national capital. Assuring the Delhi people, Kejriwal said that COVID-19 cases will come under control in 7-10 days.

“COVID-19 situation in Delhi should come under control in 7-10 days; we are considering taking several steps next week,” CM Kejriwal said.