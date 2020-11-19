45,576 New COVID Cases Take India’s Tally to 89.5 L; 1.31 L Deaths

Globally, over 56.1 million coronavirus cases have been recorded so far, with the death toll at more than 13,48,000.

India on Thursday, 19 November, reported 45,576 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 89,58,483. The death toll increased by 585 to 1,31,578.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 4,43,303 active cases across the country, while 83,83,602 patients have been discharged. A total of 12,85,08,389 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up till 18 November, of which, 10,28,203 samples were tested on Wednesday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

The number of new daily infections has been falling in the country since mid-September, when it reached a peak of over 90,000 cases a day. The number of active COVID-19 cases has also come down from a high of more than 10 lakh to 4.43 lakh now.