‘Why Wait Till Now?’: HC Slams Delhi Govt on Wedding Restrictions

Earlier in November, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) gave permission to remove the restriction of allowing only 50 persons per wedding function.

“You were shaken out of slumber, you turned turtle after we asked questions," the high court told the government about fresh measures taken to tackle COVID-19.

The Delhi HC noted that quantum of fine for not wearing masks and not maintaining social distancing does not appear to be a deterrent. The court further mentioned that the AAP government’s submission in court on rising COVID-19 cases in Delhi was contrary to press statements by its ministers, reported news agency PTI.