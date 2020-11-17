Random COVID-19 Testing to Begin at Delhi-Noida Border From 18 Nov

People travelling from Delhi to Noida will be tested for COVID-19 at random starting Wednesday, 18 November, PTI reported. The random sampling will be done by a rapid antigen-based test, the report said, quoting the District Magistrate.
LY Suhas, District Magistrate (DM) Gautam Budh Nagar reportedly told ANI:
“The traffic between Delhi and Noida would continue to be normal. Due to increase of COVID-19 cases in adjacent areas, there shall be random sampling from and amongst the incoming traffic without causing any inconvenience to the traffic or commuters.”
The DM told ANI that this is being done in order to assess spread of infection. He further said that this “would help in issuing advisories to employers and organisations, where large number of people work and commute between Gautam Budh Nagar and adjacent areas.”
According to PTI ,the DM pointed out that there was an increase in cross-border movement of people amid the festivities and hence, the next few days are expected to be “crucial”. Further, he said that the health department has been told to make adequate arrangements in hospitals.
The DM also said:
“This rise (in COVID-19 cases) has been due to cross-border infection from areas like Delhi and others. So, a random sampling of such people will be done and all institutions (here) will be issued advisory to look out for symptomatic people, track them early and provide them with whatever treatment is required.”
Further, the DM asked people to adhere to COVID-19 protocols like wearing masks, practicing social distancing in public places and avoiding a casual approach to the disease.
So far, Gautam Buddh Nagar has recorded 20,566 cases of COVID-19 including 73 deaths, with 1,236 active cases, while Delhi has recorded over one lakh new coronavirus cases and around 1,200 deaths between 1 November and 16 November, reported PTI, citing official data.
Delhi has, since 28 October, witnessed a sudden, sharp rise in COVID-19 cases. In the last 24 hours, Delhi has reported 6,396 fresh positive cases, 4,421 recoveries and 99 deaths.
