EU's Vaccine 'Green Pass': Why is India Losing its Sleep Over It?

Now this is when things begin to look interesting. European Union says those vaccines that have received EU-wide marketing authorisation by the European Medical Agency (EMA) will be automatically considered for the certificate. What are these vaccines?

These are Pfizer and BioNTech’s Comirnaty, Oxford-AstraZeneca’s Vaxzevria, Moderna’s Spikevax and Johnson and Johnson’s Janssen.

Now, AastraZeneca’s vaccines are not just produced in factories across the UK and Europe. Under an arrangement with the COVAX facility, they are also manufactured by Indian company Serum Institute of India, and is sold as Covishield. Covishield is made by using the same technology as Vaxzevria, it's just that regulators also like to check the local manufacturing plants before giving certification.

While WHO recognised Covishield when giving emergency approval for AstraZeneca's vaccine, SII’s Covishield has not received marketing authorisation in the EU. And that’s because SII never applied for it, says EMA.