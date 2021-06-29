EMA Has Not Received Covishield Approval Request: EU Official

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has not received any request for approval of authorisation of Covishield, reported ANI, on Tuesday, 29 June, citing a European Union (EU) official.
Further, the official informed ANI that the EMA does not investigate new drugs on its own, unless it is asked to do so by the relevant companies.
WHAT ABOUT TRAVEL TO EU COUNTRIES FROM INDIA?
With regard to travel to the EU countries from India, the official said:
The European Union is now introducing the EU Digital COVID Certificate.
While the aim of the EU Digital COVID Certificate is to facilitate free and safe movement inside the EU, amid the pandemic, it is reportedly not a pre-condition to travel.
The EU official has also, as per ANI, confirmed that member states of the EU will have the option to accept vaccinations that have been authorised by the World Health Organization (WHO), including Covishield.
PREVIOUSLY
A day after Europe announced a 'green pass' for travellers vaccinated with Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and J&J COVID-19 vaccines, CEO of Serum Institute of India (SII), Adar Poonawalla, on 28 June, Monday, reassured Covishield-vaccinated Indians facing trouble with travel to the European Union that the matter will be resolved soon.
"I realise that a lot of Indians who have taken Covishield are facing issues involving travel to the EU. I assure everyone, I have taken this up at the highest levels and hope to resolve this matter soon, both with regulators and at a diplomatic level with countries," Poonawalla said in a tweet.
(With inputs from ANI.)
