'Green Pass': 9 European Countries Approve Covishield for Travel

Amid row over the European Medicines Agency's (EMA) not granting a 'Green Pass' to travellers from India who have been fully vaccinated with Covishield, Switzerland has allowed people inoculated with the vaccine to visit the country, ANI reported quoting diplomatic sources.

Switzerland has joined a list of eight European countries – Austria, Germany, Slovenia, Estonia, Greece, Iceland, Ireland and Spain – who have reportedly confirmed accepting travellers administered with Covishield, according to reports.

"Versions of EU-approved vaccines permitted abroad are equivalent to the mentioned EU-approved vaccines for proof of vaccination protection," a German Embassy spokesperson told ANI.