EMA Has Not Received Covishield Approval Request: EU Official

A day after Europe announced a 'green pass' for travellers vaccinated with Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and J&J COVID-19 vaccines, CEO of Serum Institute of India (SII), Adar Poonawalla, on 28 June, Monday, reassured Covishield-vaccinated Indians facing trouble with travel to the European Union that the matter will be resolved soon.

"I realise that a lot of Indians who have taken Covishield are facing issues involving travel to the EU. I assure everyone, I have taken this up at the highest levels and hope to resolve this matter soon, both with regulators and at a diplomatic level with countries," Poonawalla said in a tweet.