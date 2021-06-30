India Asks EU To Recognise Covishield, Covaxin Under Green Pass

Covishield, which is manufactured at Serum Institute of India, is derived from the AstraZeneca shot but has been excluded from the list of vaccines approved under the new regime. Bharat Biotech’s vaccine Covaxin has also not been listed in the approved list.

CEO of Serum Institute of India (SII), Adar Poonawalla, on Monday, 28 June, reassured Covishield-vaccinated Indians facing trouble with travel to the European Union that the matter will be resolved soon.

"I realise that a lot of Indians who have taken Covishield are facing issues with travel to the EU, I assure everyone, I have taken this up at the highest levels and hope to resolve this matter soon, both with regulators and at a diplomatic level with countries," Poonawalla said in a tweet.