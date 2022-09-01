'Many Sherpas, Not Known To The Outside World, Regularly Summit The Mountains'

Ankit Babu Adhikari: We have a chapter in the book titled “Angry Gods,” in which we explore this topic. Elderly Sherpas told us that the avalanche in 2014 (in which 16 Sherpas were killed) and other disasters that have taken place on Sagarmatha can be attributed to the “gods’ anger”.

The Sherpa people believe that the goddess Miyolangsama, who is considered the epitome of giving, lives atop Sagarmatha. As they have a lot of respect for her, they are very strict about the dos and don’ts on the mountain. Before they step on the mountain, they have a ceremony to seek forgiveness from the goddess for they are walking toward her abode. The community believes that the goddess only gives and doesn’t seek anything in return. That’s why there’s no reason for her to become angry when people climb the mountain. But there are others who don’t agree, they believe the Miyolangsama can get angry at times.

Pradeep Bashyal: This is the reason why people don’t kill animals in the Sagarmatha region. They say that climbers used to kill yak for meat at base camp several years ago in the early mountaineering days and this brought a lot of misfortune for people. Sherpas are mindful not to throw cigarette butts into crevasses as it’s disrespectful to the mountain. Sherpas and the Lama priests believe smoking and drinking in the mountains, littering everywhere, cutting down trees and killing animals in the sacred forests all affect the sanctity of the region.

During the first expedition, when they needed wood to build ladders, they were not allowed to chop trees in the region as it was home to one of oldest monasteries. The members of the expedition had to go to the jungle downhill to get the wood they needed. This also shows how sensitive the Sherpa people are about protecting nature.