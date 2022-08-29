Rafale Deal: Supreme Court Rejects PIL Seeking Fresh Probe

Home  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Law  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Rafale Deal: Supreme Court Rejects PIL Seeking Fresh Probe

On 14 December 2018, the apex court had dismissed a batch of PILs challenging the deal between India and France.
PTI
The bench refused to consider the fresh PIL and Sharma then decided to withdraw the PIL.

The Supreme Court on Monday, 29 August, refused to entertain a PIL seeking a fresh probe into the deal between India and France for the procurement of 36 Rafale jets.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Uday Umesh Lalit and S Ravindra Bhat considered lawyer M L Sharma's submission that a direction for issuing a letters rogatory to collect fresh evidence relating to the deal be issued. He also referred to some media reports alleging that one billion Euros was paid by Dassault Aviation to a middleman to get the deal in its favour.

The bench refused to consider the fresh PIL. Sharma then decided to withdraw the PIL.

On 14 December 2018, the apex court had dismissed a batch of PILs challenging the deal between India and France for the procurement of 36 Rafale jets, saying there was no occasion to "really doubt the decision making process" warranting setting aside of the contract.

