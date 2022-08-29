MP: Mob Vandalises Mosque, Home of Muslim Man Who 'Eloped' With Dalit Woman

A right-wing mob on Saturday, 27 August, allegedly vandalised a mosque, raised anti-Muslim slogans and pelted stones at the home of a Muslim man who reportedly fled with a Dalit woman in Madhya Pradesh's Dewas district.

Soon after the man and woman went missing, members of the right-wing groups vandalised the local mosque and damaged the residence of the man along with cars parked outside.

They were caught on camera raising anti-Muslim slogans near the Udaynagar police station, and later met police officials to demand strict action.