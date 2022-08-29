Jio 5G To Reach Metros by Diwali, All Towns in India by Dec 2023: Mukesh Ambani

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani on Monday, 29 August, announced a Rs 2 lakh crore investment in deploying 5G services, whose rollout is being planned in metro cities by Diwali.

Jio, the nation's largest telecom operator, has deployed standalone 5G rather than upgrading the existing 4G network to offer ultra-high speed internet, Ambani said at Reliance Industries' 45th annual general meeting (AGM).

The telecom operator will launch 5G services by Diwali in the metro cities of Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai. This will be expanded to other cities and towns in phases to cover all of India by December 2023, Ambani said.