Decoding Demand To Ban 'Talaq-e-Hasan': How It Is Not The Same As Triple Talaq

It requires a minimum of a month’s gap between the pronouncement of each Talaq, and the couple is supposed to try and mend bridges and reconcile in that period. If reconciliation is done before the third and final divorce, the earlier pronouncements are considered null and void.

“Talaq-e-Hasan is a Quran approved way of divorce with ample scope for rethink and reconciliation. Triple Talaq is a biddat (an undesirable innovation), not mentioned in the Quran. Triple Talaq is banned in many countries including many Muslim countries, while Talaq-e-Hasan is a legitimate and common practice of divorce in those countries,” says Ziya Us Salam, author of the book Till Talaq Do Us Part: Understanding Talaq, Triple Talaq and Khula.

“Islam wants stable marriage. Hence, divorce in haste is not recommended. At the same time, option of divorce is provided to avoid an unhappy marriage for a lifetime,” Salam adds.

In the second Talaq notice sent by Heena’s husband’s lawyer, it is written: “Now that after sufficiently considering his decision and after all efforts of mediation, reconciliation etc. put in by my client until now, being frustrated by you, my client has in continuation to pronouncement of the First and Second Revocable Talaq, further pronounced the Third and Final Talaq to you under Talaq-E-Hasan.”

Heena, however, claims that he did not try to get in touch with her or respond to her calls and messages ever since he gave the first Talaq.

Delhi high court lawyer Nabeela Jamil, said that Talaq-e-Hasan is a method of divorce for Muslim men. And that “there are other methods of Talaq for Muslim women.”

“Generally, the spouse that wants a divorce may not be the person who wants to initiate reconciliation and naturally may have already made up his mind before intimating the process of divorce. However, Islam stresses on reconciliation and so does the Indian law. In the case of Talaq-e-Hasan here, the wife has already been intimated of the husband's intention to pursue a talaq. Since, the reconciliation process is for both the parties, the burden of reconciliation should also lie on both the parties. And if it fails, because of whatever reasons, talaq attains finality,” Jameel said.