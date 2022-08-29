How ‘Revamped’ Hardik Pandya Became the Beau Idéal All-Rounder Against Pakistan

19 September 2018. The scary scenes from the Asia Cup encounter between India and Pakistan in Dubai still haunt Indian cricket fans. Hardik Pandya had to be stretchered off the field after he clutched his back and fell down during his follow-through in the 18th over of Pakistan's innings. What came after that was back surgery and an extended period on the sidelines for Pandya.

Even when he made a comeback on the national side, Pandya wasn't functioning at his full potential, at least not as a bowler. He was hardly able to bowl more than a couple of overs. In most matches, he wasn't even bowling. That's when he decided to take a break to work on his fitness, to become the all-rounder he always wanted to be; the all-rounder that India wanted and needed him to be.