Girl Dies After Man Sets Her on Fire in Jharkhand's Dumka, Sec 144 Imposed

People gather for the victim's funeral procession.
A teenager in Jharkhand's Dumka district, who was allegedly set on fire by a man whose overtures she did not reciprocate to, succumbed to her burns in the early hours on Sunday, 28 August, police said. The police said that she had suffered 95 percent burns.
"The woman succumbed to burn injuries during treatment at RIMS, Ranchi, around 2:30 am on Sunday. Her body will be brought to Dumka after the post-mortem examination," Dumka town police station incharge Nitish Kumar told news agency PTI.
On Monday, the mortal remains of the victim were taken to the cremation ground for her last rites, amid tight security. A large crowd gathered for the funeral procession. Dumka MP Sunil Soren also attended the funeral procession.
Dumka Sub-Divisional Officer Mahaeshwar Mahato told The Indian Express that Section 144 of the CrPC has been invoked in the town area.
“Without any prior permission all public gathering including protests, religious processions is restricted," said Mahato.
“We have recommended a speedy trial and have given a compensation of Rs 1 lakh to the victim’s family. We are in the process of getting the family more compensation… The accused used to harass the woman. The authorities did not know this because the family never complained," said Dumka Deputy Commissioner RS Shukla.
The 19-year-old woman, who was a class 12 student, was admitted to Phulo Jhano Medical College and Hospital in Dumka in critical condition with 90 percent burns. Later, she was referred to Ranchi's Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS) for better treatment, the police said.
The accused, who was arrested last week, threw the inflammable liquid into the room and lit up the curtains, the police said. They added that the accused also threw the liquid inside the room so that she could not escape and was trapped inside. Her family and friends rescued her.
The victim had said that the accused called her on her cell phone around 10 days ago pestering her to become his friend.
The accused again called the victim on her phone on 22 August and threatened to kill her if she did not talk to him. She then informed her father about the threat after which he assured her that he would talk to the man's family on Tuesday, 23 August.
After the family had their dinner, they went to sleep. The victim was sleeping in another room.
"On Tuesday morning, I experienced a sensation of pain on my back and could smell something burning. I found him running away when I opened my eyes. I started screaming in pain and went to my father's room. My parents doused the fire and took me to the hospital," the victim had earlier told the police.
