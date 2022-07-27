Ken-Betwa Interlinking Project: Rs 1,400 Crore, 2 Rivers and Massive Criticism

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, while presenting the Union Budget 2022-23 in February this year had allocated Rs 1,400 crore for the Ken-Betwa interlinking project.

The project will divert the water from Ken river to Betwa river, both of which are tributaries of Yamuna, and would cover the Bundelkhand region.

Recently, in July the Steering Committee of Ken-Betwa Link Project (SC-KBLP) held their second meeting where the timeline, land acquisition, rehabilitation of displaced villages and other project related issues were discussed. And in a subsequent meeting it was decided that a central steering committee will set up a body to implement landscape and environment management plans.