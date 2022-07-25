Only 0.3% ‘Climate Change Questions’ Asked in Parliament in Last 20 Years: Study

Over a period of two decades, from 1999 to 2019, only 895 unique parliamentary questions (PQs) related to climate change were raised by 1,019 ministers, forming only a fraction (0.3 percent) of the total parliamentary questions asked, a study titled 'Climate change: the missing discourse in the Indian Parliament,' said.

The study was conducted by Seema Mundoli, Zubin Jacob, Ranjini Murali and Harini Nagendra, Centre for Climate Change and Sustainability, Azim Premji University, Bengaluru, and The Snow Leopard Trust, Seattle, United States, and was published in the journal Environmental Research: Climate.

The researchers asked four questions: