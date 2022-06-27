Assam: The Worst Floods in 122 Years and How Climate Change Is Making Them Worse

The death toll in Assam has risen to 126 and thousands are marooned as the states faces its worst floods in 122 years. Houses have been washed away, fields have submerged, and cities and villages are inundated.

But why is this happening? You probably already have a clue. You might be thinking of poor disaster management or bad city planning? Of course those things play a huge role. But it takes more than that to cause the worst floods in over a century, such large-scale devastation and unprecedented mayhem.

And that factor is climate change.