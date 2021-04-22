Go For Rainwater Harvest, Not River Interlinkage: Himanshu Thakkar

At a time when India is busy interlinking rivers to resolve water crisis, environment activist and researcher Himanshu Thakkar demands, “Show me one honest Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) that was done to show the impact of such projects on people, their resources and the climate.”

On World Earth Day 2021, The Quint spoke to Himanshu Thakkar, an engineer who graduated from the Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay. He is currently the coordinator of South Asia Network on Dams, Rivers & People (SANDRP) and editor of "Dams, Rivers & People" magazine.