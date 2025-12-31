AQI Crisis: Why Does India Still Lack the Data Needed to Protect Public Health?

In response to a Parliament question, the Government of India stated that “…there is no conclusive data which establishes a direct correlation between higher AQI levels and lung diseases…”

This position appears technically correct (although it overlooks the possibility that lung elasticity and capacity may be adversely affected by pollution, which is alluded to later in the response).

Determining public-health causation is complex, and robust conclusions require long-term, localised data. Equally, we have yet to suffer catastrophes where our air causes immediate death (for which mercy we must clearly be grateful!).

Remarkably, though, we’ve comfortably accepted the status quo. We’re carrying on as usual, and the most significant public health risk since the pandemic occupies an insignificant fraction of media coverage and even less of public discourse.