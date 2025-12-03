Not Just Delhi: Data Reveals New Pollution Hotspots Emerging Across India

Every winter, Delhi takes the spotlight for its toxic air and dangerously poor AQI, but zoom out, and you'll find that several parts of India, especially across the north, are not far behind.

Recent studies have identified severe air pollution hotspots and airsheds in cities and districts across Assam, Bihar, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Tripura, Rajasthan, and West Bengal. Experts tell The Quint that although mitigation policies exist on paper, they are poorly implemented on the ground, with almost no monitoring systems to ensure compliance.

While Delhi’s pollution-control measures are endlessly debated, the other severely polluted regions rarely enter the conversation.