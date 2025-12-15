No Data on Deaths from Air Pollution? Experts 'Fact Check' Centre's Claims

Air pollution is a grave global health threat—and with India suffering from some of the world’s worst air quality, the impact on the health of its people is proportionate. Delhi, for instance, is currently covered in a thick blanket of toxic smog, with the air quality index recording above 450 in several areas, placing it in the 'severe' category.

However, in the ongoing winter session of Parliament, the Central government introduced a fresh, almost absurd point of contention: Is air pollution even causing disease and death?

Responding to two separate questions in the Rajya Sabha, the Union Health Ministry claimed there is no data directly linking air pollution to deaths and diseases, and the Environment Ministry dismissed global AQI monitors as unreliable, insisting that India should rely on its own standards of measurement.

Do these responses have real basis, or are they simply another attempt to downplay a deadly crisis? The Quint asks experts.