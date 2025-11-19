Air Pollution Is a Health Emergency, and India Must Treat It Like One

A 2020 study published in the Lancet Planetary Health found that air pollution resulted in an economic loss of approximately 1.4 percent of India's GDP in 2019. This loss, which is equivalent to about Rs 2,60,000 crore (US$36.8 billion), is due to lost output from premature deaths and illnesses caused by air pollution.

India’s response reveals a troubling pattern: great powers often react only when a crisis is visible and immediate. But air pollution is the opposite — invisible, cumulative, and deadly. That makes it easier to ignore, yet far more dangerous.

Breaking this cycle will require a new mindset, broad public-policy reform, active engagement from the health sector, and sustained investment in protection and clean energy. It also requires political will (and public pressure) to treat clean air as a basic right, not a seasonal talking point.

The time to act is now, before more lives are lost to pollution, one of the biggest barriers to making India secure, prosperous, and resilient.