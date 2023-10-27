Infographic | Mumbai's Sinking Air Quality: Why Maharashtra Needs To Act Quick

The Bombay High Court has taken suo moto cognisance of Mumbai's deteriorating air quality on Tuesday, 31 October. This comes after a PIL was filed in the court to address how the poor air quality was impacting the health of Mumbaikars.

With an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 181, Mumbai witnessed the most polluted air for the month on 24 October.

But this is not a surprise. Over the past three to four years, every October, Mumbai's air quality has been deteriorating at an increasing pace.