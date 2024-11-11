Delhi Air Pollution: Are Harsher Penalties for Stubble Burning Missing the Mark?

Are we prepared for the climate crisis staring us in the face? The Quint wants to go big on telling the most important stories of our time. Support us to tell them. Become a member now.

Last week, the Central government updated its air quality management rules, increasing the penalties for stubble burning, effective immediately. The penalties now stand at Rs 10,000 for farmers who have two to five acres of land, and Rs 30,000 for farmers with more than five acres.

The notification came days after the Supreme Court pulled up the government over its inaction in combatting air pollution in Delhi, calling the Environmental Protection Act 'toothless'.

Around the same time, however, a new study by the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE), a Delhi-based environmental think tank, pointed out that stubble burning contributes only 8 percent to Delhi's air pollution.